Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United decision – and reveals what went wrong

Eddie Howe has revealed why he started Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak together for the first time – and what went wrong.

The strikers were paired up front against Arsenal yesterday after a free-scoring few weeks for the third-placed club, but neither scored in a 2-0 defeat for Howe's side.

Wilson replaced Anthony Gordon in the starting XI with Sean Longstaff again unavailable because of a foot injury, and Isak took up a position on the left side of United's attack.

“I just felt it was the right time with how both players have performed,” said Howe before the game. “Sean Longstaff’s injury creates a gap for us. I believe the system can work.”

Newcastle started well, but Howe's side went behind to a first-half strike from visiting captain Martin Odegaard, and a 71st-minute own goal from Fabian Schar ended hopes of a comeback.

Isak struck the post with a second-half header, but Howe felt that he didn't see enough of the ball on the wing.

Asked if the team had needed to get the ball to Isak more on the left, United’s head coach said: “Definitely at half time that was one big thing we focused on. We just didn’t get Alex the ball enough to show his qualities.

“So year as a team, we didn’t function as well as we needed to in that aspect, because I felt he could have been a real threat in the game. When he did the ball, I thought he was a thorn in their side.

