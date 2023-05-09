News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
22 minutes ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
26 minutes ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
37 minutes ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
15 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
18 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation

Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United decision – and reveals what went wrong

Eddie Howe has explained his thinking after starting Newcastle United strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak together against Arsenal.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th May 2023, 15:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Eddie Howe has revealed why he started Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak together for the first time – and what went wrong.

The strikers were paired up front against Arsenal yesterday after a free-scoring few weeks for the third-placed club, but neither scored in a 2-0 defeat for Howe's side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilson replaced Anthony Gordon in the starting XI with Sean Longstaff again unavailable because of a foot injury, and Isak took up a position on the left side of United's attack.

Most Popular

“I just felt it was the right time with how both players have performed,” said Howe before the game. “Sean Longstaff’s injury creates a gap for us. I believe the system can work.”

Newcastle started well, but Howe's side went behind to a first-half strike from visiting captain Martin Odegaard, and a 71st-minute own goal from Fabian Schar ended hopes of a comeback.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isak struck the post with a second-half header, but Howe felt that he didn't see enough of the ball on the wing.

Asked if the team had needed to get the ball to Isak more on the left, United’s head coach said: “Definitely at half time that was one big thing we focused on. We just didn’t get Alex the ball enough to show his qualities.

“So year as a team, we didn’t function as well as we needed to in that aspect, because I felt he could have been a real threat in the game. When he did the ball, I thought he was a thorn in their side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Certainly (that’s) something for me to reflect on and analyse, a lot to take in from that game.”

Related topics:ArsenalCallum WilsonEddie Howe