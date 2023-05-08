Allan Saint-Maximin made a timely comeback for Newcastle United against Arsenal.

The winger, sidelined for more than a month with a hamstring problem, came off the bench at St James' Park in the 78th minute.

And Eddie Howe was pleased with Saint-Maximin's late contribution to the game, which Newcastle lost 2-0.

“It was huge for us, and I thought Maxi did very well when he came on," said United's head coach. "We probably thought he had 15 minutes maximum in his legs after only two training sessions, and a long period out. I was delighted with his contribution.”

Howe was reluctant to put the 26-year-old on any earlier given that he'd only had minimal time on the training pitch.

"He's had quite a lengthy spell out with a hamstring problem, and if we push him too early, there's naturally cause for concern," added Howe on BBC Radio Newcastle. "We could set him back.