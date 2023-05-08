Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who 'delighted' him against Arsenal
Eddie Howe has issued an update on Allan Saint-Maximin after the winger made his comeback from injury.
Allan Saint-Maximin made a timely comeback for Newcastle United against Arsenal.
The winger, sidelined for more than a month with a hamstring problem, came off the bench at St James' Park in the 78th minute.
And Eddie Howe was pleased with Saint-Maximin's late contribution to the game, which Newcastle lost 2-0.
“It was huge for us, and I thought Maxi did very well when he came on," said United's head coach. "We probably thought he had 15 minutes maximum in his legs after only two training sessions, and a long period out. I was delighted with his contribution.”
Howe was reluctant to put the 26-year-old on any earlier given that he'd only had minimal time on the training pitch.
"He's had quite a lengthy spell out with a hamstring problem, and if we push him too early, there's naturally cause for concern," added Howe on BBC Radio Newcastle. "We could set him back.
"He's only done two training sessions with us, and we felt that 15 or 20 minutes was his maximum."