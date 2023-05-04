Milner – who joined the club eight years ago – has made 328 appearances, and won six major trophies, during his time at Anfield.

However, the 37-year-old will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

And Brighton, according to a number of reports, is the former England international's most likely destination.

Speaking recently, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "We have different plans for Milly, but Milly wants to keep playing.

"You can’t judge him because of his age or whatever. He is 37, but doesn’t look a day like this. When he's in training, he's there, full throttle. He's an incredibly important player. It's not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season, but, in 64 games a season, Milly could be incredibly important."

