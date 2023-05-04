News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Former Newcastle United midfielder to finally move on – after 328 games and six medals

Former Newcastle United midfielder James Milner is set to leave Liverpool this summer – and Brighton and Hove Albion are tipped to sign him.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 4th May 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:27 BST

Milner – who joined the club eight years ago – has made 328 appearances, and won six major trophies, during his time at Anfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the 37-year-old will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

And Brighton, according to a number of reports, is the former England international's most likely destination.

Most Popular

Speaking recently, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "We have different plans for Milly, but Milly wants to keep playing.

"You can’t judge him because of his age or whatever. He is 37, but doesn’t look a day like this. When he's in training, he's there, full throttle. He's an incredibly important player. It's not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season, but, in 64 games a season, Milly could be incredibly important."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle signed Milner from Leeds United, his boyhood club, in 2004. Milner spent four years at St James' Park before joining Aston Villa in a £12million deal during Kevin Keegan's second spell as manager.

Related topics:LiverpoolBrighton and Hove Albion