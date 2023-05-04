Former Newcastle United midfielder to finally move on – after 328 games and six medals
Former Newcastle United midfielder James Milner is set to leave Liverpool this summer – and Brighton and Hove Albion are tipped to sign him.
Milner – who joined the club eight years ago – has made 328 appearances, and won six major trophies, during his time at Anfield.
However, the 37-year-old will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.
And Brighton, according to a number of reports, is the former England international's most likely destination.
Speaking recently, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "We have different plans for Milly, but Milly wants to keep playing.
"You can’t judge him because of his age or whatever. He is 37, but doesn’t look a day like this. When he's in training, he's there, full throttle. He's an incredibly important player. It's not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season, but, in 64 games a season, Milly could be incredibly important."
Newcastle signed Milner from Leeds United, his boyhood club, in 2004. Milner spent four years at St James' Park before joining Aston Villa in a £12million deal during Kevin Keegan's second spell as manager.