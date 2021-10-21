Former Newcastle United owner urges Toon to appoint Arsenal legend as Burnley boss sympathises with Steve Bruce

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Toon urged to appoint Arsene Wenger

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall believes that Arsene Wenger could be a good appointment to fill the vacant manager’s position at St James’s Park.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger should be considered by Newcastle United - according to Sir John Hall (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on talkSport, Hall believes Wenger’s stature as a footballing ‘intellectual’ could be exactly what Newcastle need:

"If I was looking out for a manager, in my day I had the utmost regard for Arsene Wenger.” Hall said.

“I thought he was an intellectual in the game. The game has changed and you need thinkers for the game. I would be looking for someone of the calibre of Arsene Wenger.

“I travelled on the train with him once when we were playing down in London. I had the most interesting conversation with him, he’s just an intellectual and that’s the kind of manager we need – a thinker.

“Someone who knows which way the game is going.”

Burnley boss sympathises with Steve Bruce

In an interview with The Telegraph following his departure from St James’s Park, Steve Bruce revealed that the abuse he suffered as Newcastle United manager made his time in charge ‘very, very tough’.

Many Premier League managers have come out in support of their colleague today, including Burnley boss Sean Dyche who believes abuse ‘gets worse every year’:

"I think it is the unfortunate side of the job. I have enough respect for him as a manager and a person. It is the reality of the job and it gets worse every year, everyone has a phone and an opinion

"There are some very good things that people say when they meet you and there are some very bad things."

Palace to welcome back two key players

Crystal Palace drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Monday night, but played without their talisman Wilfried Zaha who had returned from international duty injured.

Reports today however suggest that Zaha will be fit to face Newcastle on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze, who has been missing since May, has also stepped up his recovery and could be in with an outside chance of featuring against Graeme Jones’s side.

