Anderson scored and played a key role in Alexander Isak’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time, winning back possession and breaking into the box before his saved strike was poked in by the Swedish striker. In three pre-season matches, Anderson has found the net twice and played a key role in a further three goals.

The 20-year-old attacking-midfielder made 27 appearances for Newcastle last season but was limited to just six starts in all competitions. And Anderson is hoping to kick-on this coming season as he eyes his first competitive goal for the club.

“Hopefully this is just getting started, but this season is more important than last season for me,” Anderson admitted.

“It’s good [to score], but over the summer I have been saying to myself: ‘I need to get more goals’. That is what’s going to keep me in the team.”

Former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton shared Anderson’s goal against Villa along with the caption: “Going to be some player this boy…”

Barton managed Anderson during his loan spell at Bristol Rovers during the 2021-22 League Two campaign. The then teenager scored eight goals in 21 league matches for Barton’s side, including the decisive seventh goal in a 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United which saw The Gas promoted on goal difference.

