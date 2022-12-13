‘Got to go’ – Joey Barton makes Gareth Southgate feelings clear following England’s World Cup exit

Former Newcastle United and England midfielder Joey Barton has called for Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate to resign following the 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France on Saturday.

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-final and the European Championship final prior to this winter’s tournament in Qatar. But Barton feels the fact Southgate has been unable to win any of the last three major international tournaments should see him step down from his position.

Barton tweeted: “Can’t believe Southgate hasn’t resigned yet. That’s two World Cups and a home European Championship we could/should have won.

Stop rewarding failure. Got to go. Time to hire somebody who can win. Pizza Hut advert years ago. Enough said.”

Eddie Howe linked as Gareth Southgate’s potential successor – but looks set to stay at Newcastle United

England's coach Gareth Southgate (L) and England's defender Kieran Trippier leave the team hotel in Doha on December 11, 2022, the day after losing their Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match aginst France. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

With Southgate’s future as England manager uncertain, several names are being linked as his potential successor – including Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Howe has previously played down speculation linking him to the England job and with Newcastle currently sitting third in the Premier League, doesn’t plan on leaving the club anytime soon. The United boss was previously second favourite to succeed Southgate behind Chelsea head coach Graham Potter.

But both Howe and Potter’s odds have recently drifted with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the new favourite at 4/1,

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Betting markets have been shaken up after it was reported that the FA may consider a foreign coach to be the next England manager should Gareth Southgate leave.

"Mauricio Pochettino now finds himself the 4/1 favourite having previously been 5/1 and trailing previous favourite Graham Potter and Eddie Howe in the betting. Potter is now 14/1 having been 7/2, while Eddie Howe has drifted to 9/1 from 4/1.

