Newcastle United supporters have flocked to Dortmund for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at the Signal Iduna Park.

Around 20,000 Newcastle fans are expected in Germany for the Group F clash. While the majority won’t have tickets in the away end, that hasn’t stopped them enjoying the occasion in both Dortmund and nearby Dusseldorf ahead of the match.

But as kick-off draws closer, fans have started to congregate at the Alter Markt square in Dortmund city center. A stage has been set-up to blast out Newcastle fan favourite tunes with fans packing the square and enjoying a pint or two before the 5:45pm kick-off (6:45pm local time) at the Signal Iduna Park.

Thousands of Newcastle fans, including former players such as Matty Longstaff, Michael Chopra and Ryan Taylor have all been spotted enjoying the pre-match party.

You can watch as Newcastle fans sing Callum Wilson’s name ahead of kick-off in the square in the video above.

Newcastle head into the match looking to bounce back from their previous Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund and pick up their second win of the group stage campaign.