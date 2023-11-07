What TV channel is Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United on? Best ways to watch live and highlights of the game
Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United: The Magpies return to Champions League action and face a tricky test at St James’ Park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have the chance to avenge their 1-0 home defeat to Dortmund when they make the trip to Signal Iduna Park. The Magpies head to Germany with four points from their first three Champions League games having played all three other teams in their group.
A win against Dortmund would put qualification from the group back in their own hands, but their opponents have proved to be a formidable outfit this season. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United:
What TV channel is Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United on?
Newcastle United’s clash with Borussia Dortmund will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Coverage of the game begins at 5pm with kick-off scheduled for 5:45pm UK time (6:45pm local time).
How else can Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United be followed live?
BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest updates, news and reaction from the game.
Will there be highlights of Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United?
TNT Sports will post highlights of the game on their YouTube channel. Supporters shouldn't have to wait too long for these highlights to be posted post-match. TNT Sports will also show 30-minute long highlights of the game throughout the day on Wednesday.
Newcastle United will also post their own highlights, however, UEFA rules dictate they must wait 48-hours after full-time to post these, meaning supporters will likely have to wait until late Thursday night in order to watch these.