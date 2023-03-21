Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic set for long ban – amid calls for 10-game suspension

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker – who had opened the scoring – had reacted angrily to Kavanagh’s decision to award the hosts a penalty and dismiss Willian. Fulham head coach Marco Silva, was also sent off.

A statement read: “The FA has claimed that the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient.

“In addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal.”

Paolo Di Canio got an 11-game ban for pushing referee Paul Alcock to the ground in 1998, and former referee Keith Hackett has called for a 10-match suspension for Mitrovic.

Emotional

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic argues with referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford.

Asked about the prospect of a long ban for Mitrovic, Silva said: “I don’t think so. I saw the image, of course, and I already spoke with Mitro. It’s a moment for him to control the emotions.

“Of course, he pushed the referee, but I didn’t see that being so bad as you’re saying, so I hope the people who are going to decide, decide with the fairness the moment deserves.”

Silva has also been charged by the FA. The statement added: “It’s alleged that Marco Silva used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the match referee; that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal; and that he also used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the fourth official after being sent off.

“It’s further alleged that in throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee that his behaviour was improper.

“It’s also alleged Fulham failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

