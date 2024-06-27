Former Newcastle United striker has transfer clause triggered after Man Utd interest - two-year deal agreed
Madrid will now sell Joselu to Al Gharafa for £1.27million after triggering an option to buy from Espanyol for the same fee.
After scoring 18 goals and winning a La Liga and Champions League double with Real Madrid during the 2023-24 campaign, Joselu is set for a new challenge in Qatar, agreeing a two-year deal with an option of a third. The 34-year-old spent the season on loan from Spanish second-tier side Espanyol with Real having an option to make the deal permanent this summer.
Joselu’s form for Real Madrid saw Premier League side Manchester United linked with a potential summer move by Spanish outlet Relevo.
Joselu is currently at Euro 2024 with Spain and his former Newcastle United teammates Ayoze Perez and Mikel Merino.
Joselu struggled during his time at St James’ Park with seven goals in 52 appearances before joining Alaves for £2.5million in 2019. The striker scored 36 goals in 113 appearances for the Spanish outfit before joining Espanyol and then Madrid on loan.
Despite having four years left on his contract at St James’ Park in 2019, Joselu made the decision to leave Newcastle in order to secure regular first-team football. It’s a decision that led him to playing at the highest level for Real Madrid and Spain.
Reflecting on his departure from Newcastle, Joselu told The Guardian earlier this year: “When I left Newcastle, I signed for Alavés – an important club but not Newcastle’s level.
“I had four years [left on my contract]. It would have been easy to say I’m not dropping down.
“I could have stayed [at Newcastle], picked up my money, not played. But I wanted to compete, feel important, I had no problem going.
“That experience in England and three good seasons at Alavés, then Espanyol, helped me reach where I am now.”
