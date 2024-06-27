Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to sign versatile defender Miodrag Pivas.

The 19-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the month having represented FK Jedinstvo Ub in the Serbian second tier. Pivas made 26 first team appearances during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring once.

The Serbian is a 6ft 2in regularly played in defensive midfield at youth level but was more frequently used at centre-back at senior level.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As first reported by Mozzart Sport, Newcastle are looking to secure a deal for the youngster in the coming days as a free agent. Pivas was unofficially pictured at St James’ Park by a supporter on Wednesday alongside his agent.

The teenager is expected to link up with Newcastle’s academy side ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Magpies will see several academy players depart when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month.

Will Brown, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Matthew Bondswell, Lucas De Bolle, Kyle Crossley, Dylan Stephenson, Shaun Mavididi, Taylor Ross, Carter Milmore, Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni have all been released at youth level.

In addition to Pivas, Newcastle have already agreed deals for 16-year-old defender Aaron Epia from Everton and 14-year-old midfielder CJ Afumuzor from Portsmouth. They remain in talks with Ajay Matthews, 18, from Middlesbrough and 16-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder Rory Finneran.

Matthews, Finneran and now Pivas already have senior football experience under their belts as they prepare for summer moves.