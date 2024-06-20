Newcastle United issue heartfelt message after midfielder is hospitalised with 'illness'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Algerian is now at Ligue 1 side Lille, who released a statement on Wednesday evening confirming the player’s illness.
A club statement released by Lille read: “LOSC informs that Nabil Bentaleb suffered from illness on the evening of Tuesday June 18.
“The player was immediately taken into care and sent to Lille University Hospital for hospitalization. LOSC accompanies Nabil as closely as possible during this ordeal and gives him all its support. The Club also calls for greater respect for the private life of its player.”
Newcastle shared Lille’s statement with a message of support on social media: “Everyone at #NUFC is with you, Nabil. We wish you a speedy recovery.”
Bentaleb joined Newcastle on loan from Schalke in January 2020 and went on to make 15 appearances for the club in all competitions. He went on to join Angers in Ligue 1 before switching to Lille last summer.
The 29-year-old started his professional career in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, making 66 appearances and scoring once before moving to Schalke.
While Bentaleb didn’t score a competitive goal during his time at Newcastle, he did manage to find the net at the Gallowgate End with a stunning strike in a behind-closed-doors training match at St James’ Park during lockdown.
Last summer, Newcastle were linked with a shock return for Bentaleb following Angers’ relegation from Ligue 1. Reports from Algeria claimed Newcastle would offer Bentaleb the chance to return to the Premier League but, as The Gazette claimed at the time, a deal would not materialise as the player joined Lille instead.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.