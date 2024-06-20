Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea are pushing forward to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have also approached Palace about the 22-year-old and have been given the green light to enter talks with the player. But Chelsea, who agreed terms with Olise last summer only for a deal to fall through, are looking to secure the player’s signature this time around.

Olise is understood to have a release clause worth around £60million in his contract at Crystal Palace which Chelsea would look to trigger. But Palace are reportedly battling to keep the former France Under-21 international having offered him a new deal.

Olise scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace during the 2023-24 campaign. Newcastle have shortlisted the winger as a potential target this summer as they look to strengthen out wide.

But Premier League rivals Chelsea are ‘confident’ of getting a deal over the line ahead of The Magpies.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking to agree personal terms as they prepare to trigger Olise’s release clause at Selhurst Park.

Romano posted: “Chelsea keep pushing to sign Michael Olise while Palace offer new deal! Chelsea have been granted permission to talk to Olise, as considering him as their top target for this summer. “Crystal Palace have offered Olise a new deal also with increased salary and new release clause from 2025. Bayern and Newcastle have also permission to talk to Olise while Chelsea are pushing to agree on contract. “Chelsea are confident and will keep insisting on this deal, no intention to give up — depends on the player. Operation Olise for Chelsea is to agree personal terms as they’re prepared to pay release clause full amount.”

Chelsea have already swooped in to beat Newcastle to one signing already this summer with Tosin Adarabioyo set to join the club when his contract at Fulham expires at the end of the month. A right-winger is understood to be United’s top priority this summer but players would have to be sold first to fund any potential deal.