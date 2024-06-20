Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot has been appointed as the new permanent manager of National League side Gateshead.

Elliot took interim charge of Gateshead during the 2023-24 campaign following the departure of his former Newcastle team-mate Mike Williamson to join MK Dons. And Elliot’s interim spell would prove to be very successful as led Gateshead to a first ever FA Trophy win at Wembley Stadium as well as a 6th placed finish in the National League.

Despite Gateshead finishing inside the National League play-off places for only the second time, the club were controversially denied participation from the play-offs and a chance of promotion due to the International Stadium not meeting the entry requirements needed to compete in the Football League.

The Tynesiders failed to secure a 10-year security of tenure for the International Stadium are were banned from competing in the play-offs. The club is currently exploring its options ahead of the new season, including looking at the possibility of moving to a new site in the future.

In the meantime, Elliot will be tasked with maintaining the high standards he set at Gateshead last season, winning 21 of his 38 games in interim charge. He will continue to be assisted by former Newcastle academy player Louis Storey, who performs his coaching duties alongside his role as a player.

Following confirmation of the permanent appointments, Gateshead chairman Neil Pinkerton said in a club statement: “We’re delighted to finally banish the interim tag for Rob and Louis.

Rob Elliot signed for Newcastle in 2011, but was forced to be patient for his first team breakthrough as he acted as understudy to Tim Krul for several seasons (Getty Images) | Getty Images

"It was always our intention to sit down at the end of the season and agree terms, which we have now successfully concluded.

“Rob, Louis and the entire team have been relentless in the off-season, so rest assured that we’re very well placed in terms of our on and off field recruitment plans."

Elliot remains highly-regarded amongst Newcastle supporters having spent nine years at the club from 2011 to 2020. Although he was limited to just 68 first-team appearances, the 38-year-old still managed to pick up the club’s player of the season award for the 2015-16 campaign.