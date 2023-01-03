El-Mhanni has joined Arbroath in this month’s transfer window. The 27-year-old had agreed a move to the Scottish Championship club in October, but Arbroath were denied international clearance – and El-Mhanni had to wait to join.

Newcastle signed El-Mhanni in the summer of 2016 during Rafa Benitez's time as manager, and he made two first-team appearances for the club. He went on to play for Scunthorpe United, Chesham United and Harrow Borough.

El-Mhanni made his Arbroath debut in yesterday’s 4-2 away win over Dundee. He tweeted: “What a day! Happy to have signed @ArbroathFC glad to be involved in the win today! Thank you to all the supporters that travelled up, we couldn’t have done it without you See you all Saturday.”

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell said: “Yasin’s an exciting player. We wanted him here before, but red tape held the move up.”

