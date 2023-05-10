News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Former Sunderland man makes huge Leeds United U-turn after Newcastle United realisation

Leeds United v Newcastle United: Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has had his say on Leeds’ chances of survival ahead the match against Newcastle.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read

The Premier League fixture at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off) will see Leeds play their first home match under the new management of Sam Allardyce as they bid to stay in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Newcastle will be looking to consolidate third place in the table heading into the final few matches of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds currently sit second bottom and two points from safety with three games left to play. Anything less than a win on Saturday will put a serious dent in their survival hopes. But The Magpies are in a similar boat as a defeat this weekend could see both Liverpool and Manchester United catch up to them on points.

Newcastle would still have a game in hand and more than likely better goal difference heading into the closing weeks of the season but it is not a position Eddie Howe’s side will want to find themselves in following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Most Popular

Predicting the battle against the drop between Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester City and Leeds, talkSPORT pundit Bent made an instant U-turn regarding Leeds.

Host Andy Goldstein asked Bent how many points The Whites would get from their final three matches against Newcastle, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Spurs and Sunderland striker responded: “None. They’re not going to get anything…hmm, Newcastle at home? Do you know what? I’m going to say Leeds get three [points].”

A win for Leeds would see them become only the fifth team to beat Newcastle in the Premier League this season after Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

On the rest of the relegation battle, Bent said Forest would get one point from their remaining games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. He then backed Everton to lose against Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers before beating Bournemouth and Leicester to pick up another four points against Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham.

Despite backing Leeds to beat Newcastle, Bent’s predictions would still see Allardyce’s side relegated on 33 points with Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Related topics:Leeds UnitedSunderlandManchester UnitedPremier LeagueElland RoadLeedsSam AllardyceEddie HoweLiverpool