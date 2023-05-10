The Premier League fixture at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off) will see Leeds play their first home match under the new management of Sam Allardyce as they bid to stay in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Newcastle will be looking to consolidate third place in the table heading into the final few matches of the campaign.

Leeds currently sit second bottom and two points from safety with three games left to play. Anything less than a win on Saturday will put a serious dent in their survival hopes. But The Magpies are in a similar boat as a defeat this weekend could see both Liverpool and Manchester United catch up to them on points.

Newcastle would still have a game in hand and more than likely better goal difference heading into the closing weeks of the season but it is not a position Eddie Howe’s side will want to find themselves in following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Predicting the battle against the drop between Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester City and Leeds, talkSPORT pundit Bent made an instant U-turn regarding Leeds.

Host Andy Goldstein asked Bent how many points The Whites would get from their final three matches against Newcastle, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Spurs and Sunderland striker responded: “None. They’re not going to get anything…hmm, Newcastle at home? Do you know what? I’m going to say Leeds get three [points].”

A win for Leeds would see them become only the fifth team to beat Newcastle in the Premier League this season after Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

On the rest of the relegation battle, Bent said Forest would get one point from their remaining games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. He then backed Everton to lose against Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers before beating Bournemouth and Leicester to pick up another four points against Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham.

Despite backing Leeds to beat Newcastle, Bent’s predictions would still see Allardyce’s side relegated on 33 points with Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

