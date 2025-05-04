Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United battled to a 1-1 draw at Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United earned ‘a huge point’ in their push for a return to the Champions League when Alexander Isak grabbed a late equaliser in Sunday’s draw at Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

That was the verdict of former Sunderland manager Roy Keane as he reflected on what appeared to be a below-par performance from the Magpies as their wait for a Premier League win at the Amex Stadium continued. Eddie Howe’s side fell behind to a goal from former United winger Yankuba Minteh just before the half-hour mark and were left frustrated when two penalty decisions awarded in their favour during the second-half were overturned following VAR reviews.

However, it was third-time lucky from the spot in the final minutes of a the game as a handball from Seagulls substitute Yasin Ayari allowed top goalscorer Isak to step up and earn him side a share of the spoils that Keane believes could be crucial in the race for the top five.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the draw, Keane said: “I think that’s a huge point for them when they’re losing at half-time. You look at the league with the goal difference, psychologically, getting that point, it’s a huge point. They’ll be delighted with that. When you’re not at your best, take something and they could have won it at the end.”

“Eddie has done a fantastic job there”

Former Footballer and Manager Roy Keane looks on as he presents on Sky Sports prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Keane believes Howe’s side will have taken confidence from coming out on top in a number of big games throughout the second half of the season.

Since the turn of the year, the Magpies saw off Arsenal in the home and away legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with the Gunners before ending the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a Wembley win against Liverpool just under two months later. There was also a hard-earned home win against top five rivals Nottingham Forest and Keane’s former club Manchester United were dispatched with comfort at St James Park as a Harvey Barnes brace and a goal apiece from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes helped the Magpies to a 4-1 win against Ruben Amorim’s side.

Keane believes the ‘big confidence’ Newcastle have taken from their impressive form after Christmas and their big wins against contenders for major honours mean the Magpies have momentum as the they look to hunt down second placed Arsenal and land one of the five Champions League places on offer this season.

Assessing the Magpies current state ahead of the game, the former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder said: “I think there is big confidence they’ve got over the last few months and they’ve got that great belief they can win the big matches. They did it in the cup final and they’ve recovered since getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton. Their league form is fantastic, the pace in the team, the physicality, they’ve got that momentum now. Obviously, Eddie has done a fantastic job there and it’s nice to see him back and I think there’s belief in that camp they can compete with the top teams and go and beat them.”

