Newcastle United are on a high after reaching the final of a major domestic cup tournament for the first time since 1999 after beating Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side, who welcome West Ham to St James’ Park this weekend in their first Premier League fixture since the January transfer window closed this weekend, will face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25. There’s plenty of league action between now and then however and there is still a lot of discussion going on around transfer activity. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Thursday, February 2:

Newcastle United star would be ‘solid signing’ for Arsenal or Spurs says former Man Utd striker

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin would be a solid signing for Arsenal or Tottenham, according to former Premier League star Louis Saha. The French striker, who turned out for Spurs and Manchester United as well as Newcastle’s north east rivals Sunderland during his career, believes the two North London clubs could do worse than make a move for the attacker.

In an interview with GGrecon, as cited by Football365, Saha said: “It’s unbelievable because last season Saint-Maximin was unreal and nobody would have been thinking about the prospect of Newcastle United selling him. He’s been unlucky this season with injuries, but he’s a top player and he could potentially find a move to one of the ‘big six’ clubs. I could see Arsenal or Tottenham having a player of Saint-Maximin’s quality and style.”

Newcastle United to ‘miss out’ on £9 million target as Real Madrid ‘agree deal’

Per a report from HITC, via Spanish publication El Partidazo de COPE, Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has confirmed that Fran Garcia will re-join Real Madrid in the summer amid reported interest from Newcastle United. The 23-year old is expected to make a £9 million switch back to the Bernabeu in the summer, having left last year, where he will provide cover and competition to first choice left back Ferland Mendy who is currently out with an injury.