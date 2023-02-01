The Magpies were finally able to land long-term targets Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby after first being linked with a move for the pair back in summer. The duo, who were shown off to the St James’s Park crowd ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash with Southampton, will add much needed depth to Eddie Howe’s squad.

These arrivals have plugged a gap in Howe’s squad, but there still remains a few unanswered questions following departures of Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood. Here, we take a look at a few problems that remain unanswered following the January transfer window.

New signings Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon were introduced to Newcastle United fans ahead of their match with Southampton (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Winger overload and the Ryan Fraser dilemma

Gordon’s arrival means Newcastle now have six recognised wingers in their squad - a number that stretches to nine if you include the versatility of Joelinton, Joe Willock and Alexander Isak. Whilst Howe will likely argue that you can never have too many options for one position, there’s no denying that Newcastle’s squad balance is a little lop-sided.

This is something they attempted to address during January with reports that Ryan Fraser could be allowed to leave the club, however, a move for the Scotland international failed to materialise. Fraser has played just eight times this season and hasn’t been seen in the black and white since a 17 minute cameo against Everton in October.

Howe already has a major balancing act on his hands in wide areas and will have a major headache when the time comes to integrate Gordon into his first-team plans.

Jonjo Shelvey left the club on deadline day - leaving a massive hole in the Magpies midfield (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Middle of the park woes

Shelvey’s deadline day departure to the City Ground was compounded by Bruno Guimaraes’ red card against Southampton with the Brazilian set to miss the next three games through suspension. As it stands, Joe Willock, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff are the obvious choices to start against the Hammers on Saturday.

That leaves just Elliot Anderson as the only other recognised centre-midfielder in the first-team squad. Their 4-3-3 system has been so successful that a formation switch to counteract this dearth of options isn’t likely to be an option.

Chelsea’s reluctance to sanction a deal for Conor Gallagher also hasn’t helped their cause and Newcastle will be hoping beyond hope that this quartet can stay fit between now and their date with destiny at Wembley.

Youthful additions to realise Howe’s ambitions

Howe has made his desires to see Newcastle reduce the age of their squad abundantly clear - and last month saw the Magpies begin this process. 31-year-old Wood and 30-year-old Shelvey have departed with 21-year-old duo Ashby and Gordon joining the club.