Tarkowski signing could be ‘massive’

January reinforcements are likely at Newcastle United with reports last week suggesting Howe would like to add to the spine of his team.

Tim Sherwood believes James Tarkowski would be a 'massive' signing for Newcastle United (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

One player that could fill this requirement is Burnley’s James Tarkowski, who has been linked with a move to St James’s Park, either in January or in the summer when his contract at Turf Moor expires.

Tarkowski, 28, has played just shy of 200 times for Burnley since his move from Brentford in 2016 and former Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood believes signing the defender could be ‘massive’ for Newcastle in their fight against relegation this season:

As picked up by HITC, Sherwood told Optus Sport: “Tarkowski has been touted around. Burnley are a selling club to the likes of Newcastle. If they come, their [Burnley] eyes will light up because all of a sudden they can put another £10 million on the price.

“But that kid will hit the floor running. If he keeps himself fit, he’ll be massive for keeping that club up.”

Howe could swoop for trio

90min.com report that Howe could be eyeing up a swoop for a trio of former players.

They report that Nathan Ake could join Newcastle on-loan from Manchester City, whilst Lloyd Kelly and Jefferson Lerma who currently play for Bournemouth may also be on his list.

All three worked under Howe at The Cherries and could be relied upon by Howe to help drag Newcastle away from relegation danger.

Sevilla ‘keeper on radar

Whilst it seems that Newcastle are pretty well stocked in the goalkeeping department, this hasn’t stopped rumours linking them with a multitude of shot-stoppers.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Dean Henderson are just two names linked with a potential move to St James’s Park - a list which you can add Sevilla and Morocco goalkeeper Bono to.

Bono joined Sevilla last summer from Girona and has been a regular in both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are the ones reporting Newcastle’s interest in the ‘keeper, with Wet Ham also reportedly interested in the 30-year-old’s services.

