Four players set to miss out on Newcastle United’s Champions League squad ahead of deadline

Newcastle United open their Champions League campaign later this month as Eddie Howe prepares to submit his squad.

Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST

Newcastle have been drawn in Group F alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Their first group stage game will take place against Milan at the San Siro on September 19 (5:45pm kick-off BST).

And The Magpies must have their Champions League squad submitted by Monday, September 4.

In the Champions League, 17 players can be named in the squad without any restrictions. Then, in order to name more players in their squad, clubs must include up to eight further homegrown players.

Of the eight homegrown players, at least four must be club-trained in order to name a full squad of 25. If a club are unable to fill the homegrown or club-trained player quotas, their squad sizes will be reduced accordingly.

While players born on or before January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play, they do need to be included in the Champions League squad lists.

Because of this a second list, ‘List B’ must be submitted to UEFA which includes players born on or before January 1, 2002 who have been eligible to play for the club in question for an uninterrupted period of at least two years or three years including a one-year loan spell.

An unlimited number of players can be named on ‘List B’ and they can be submitted by midnight the day before a match in order for players to be eligible to play.

Newcastle have only three club trained first-team players in Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett, meaning they can only name a ‘List A’ squad of up to 24 players.

The Magpies currently have 28 recognised first-team players eligible for the ‘List A’ squad, meaning four will have to miss out.

Given Newcastle have four goalkeepers in their first-team, Mark Gillespie is likely to miss out on being named in the Champions League squad while the other three places are considered.

Paul Dummett’s standing as a club-trained player effectively guarantees his place in the squad as Newcastle would lose a squad place anyway if they weren’t to include him.

Of the senior outfield players available, Matt Ritchie, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth are the only three non new signings who didn’t start a single match for Newcastle in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle United predicted Champions League squad

Goalkeepers

1. Martin Dubravka

18. Loris Karius

22. Nick Pope (HG)

Defenders

2. Kieran Trippier (HG)

3. Paul Dummett (HG/CT)

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

13. Matt Targett (HG)

20. Lewis Hall (HG)

21. Tino Livramento (HG)

33. Dan Burn (HG)

Midfielders

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

10. Anthony Gordon (HG)

15. Harvey Barnes (HG)

23. Jacob Murphy (HG)

24. Miguel Almiron

28. Joe Willock (HG)

32. Elliot Anderson (HG/CT)

36. Sean Longstaff (HG/CT)

39. Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards

9. Callum Wilson (HG)

14. Alexander Isak

