Frank Lampard pointed at the big difference between Newcastle United and Chelsea after yesterday's 1-1 draw.

For Lampard, his mid-table team has not been competitive enough physically this season, and that is not something that can be said about Eddie Howe's side, which ended the campaign in fourth place.

Lampard was asked if he would leave a note for his managerial successor at Stamford Bridge.

“When you’re Chelsea, and you’ve had the season we’ve had, there are obviously things that need to improve," said the outgoing Chelsea manager.

“I’m note sure that note should be a public one. If anyone wants me to leave a note or speak to me, they can pick up the phone any time they want.

"It’s clear that there are things that need to improve. The new manager will see them with his own eyes. He’ll have a pre-season to work with th team.

"They need that. We’re not physically competitive enough Newcastle are, and we haven’t been. That’s a strong opinion I have.”