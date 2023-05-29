News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United squad hint on 'exciting' talent

Eddie Howe has spoken about Lewis Miley's prospects at Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 29th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:13 BST

Eddie Howe has dropped a big hint on Lewis Miley's next move.

The midfielder came off the bench at Stamford Bridge yesterday to make his debut in Newcastle United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Miley struck the crossbar minutes after replacing Elliot Anderson, who was loaned to Bristol Rovers last season.

And Howe was asked where the 17-year-old – who turned professional this month – was in his development compared to 20-year-old Anderson, who set up Anthony Gordon's goal.

"I think Elliot was probably a bit further on in his development because of the loan, but that's what loans are for – the benefit of experience, playing games – and building you're robustness," said United's head coach.

"I was pleased with Elliot again today. It was a tough, physical game for him, so it'll do wonders for him next year.

"Lewis, I'd say, is a bit behind that. He's just turned 17, so I don't want to place too much expectation on him, but he is someone we believe him."

Howe suggested that Miley will be in his squad next season, when the club will be playing Champions League football.

"I certainly hope he's in and around training with us regularly next season," added Howe.

On Miley's performance, Howe said: “Lewy's a really exciting talent. He should be pleased with how he did when he came on.

"It’s a tough environment to come into for your first Premier League game, but he could have nicked it. He’s a very good finisher, so it wouldn’t have surprised me to see that go in."

After the game, Miley tweeted: "What a day & what a feeling! Making my Premier League debut for my boyhood club. Thank you for all the messages! "

