Joelinton's season is far from over, even though he missed Newcastle United's final two games through injury.

The midfielder has been selected, along with club-mate Bruno Guimaraes, for Brazil's friendlies against Guinea and Senegal next month.

The 26-year-old, a key figure for Howe this season, had missed out on a place in Brazil's World Cup squad late last year.

However, Joelinton went on to earn his first call-up with his club form in the second half of fourth-placed Newcastle's campaign.

"Bruno came over in the dressing room to say Joe had been called up," said United's head coach. "Amazing news for someone who, for 18 months, has been incredible for me and the team.

"I felt he was a little bit unlucky not to go to the World Cup, because his performances have been that strong for us.

"He's had to be patient, and he's handled that disappointment really well. He was just normal Joe who went about his work in an incredible way. I'm so pleased for him and his family. It'll be a proud moment."

On Instagram, Joelinton said: "Today another dream comes true. What pride and honor to be summoned to represent my country. Grateful to God, my family, and everyone who was part of the journey so far."

Joelinton missed the end of the season with what Howe described as a "knock".

Asked for an injury update after yesterday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Howe said: "I don't think it's fine now, but, hopefully, by the time the internationals come round, he'll be OK."