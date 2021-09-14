Woodman was at fault for two of Manchester United’s goals in the club’s 4-1 loss. The goalkeeper spilled a deflected shot from Mason Greenwood, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the loose ball before the break. Ronaldo also squeezed the ball through Woodman’s legs for the home side’s second goal.

Woodman – who started the season between the posts with No.1 Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow sidelined – reacted to the defeat, and his own performance, in a candid Instagram post.

“Tough day at the office,” said the 24-year-old, who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City. "Never been one to avoid responsibility, hold my hands up, wasn’t good enough. Life of a goalkeeper. Important now to learn and react in the right way."

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.