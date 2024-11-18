Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak scored and grabbed an assist for Sweden as they beat Martin Dubravka’s Slovakia 2-1 over the weekend.

The Newcastle United striker took just a few minutes to release his Sweden teammate Viktor Gyokeres to open the scoring before making it 2-1 early in the second half with a composed finish under pressure. It means the 25-year-old has now scored in each of his last five appearances for club and country.

Sweden now face Azerbaijan in their final Nations League group match on Tuesday night. Isak will then return to Newcastle ahead of the upcoming Premier League match against West Ham United at St James’ Park next Monday.

Isak has scored five goals in his last three appearances against The Hammers in the Premier League.

Following Isak’s man-of-the-match display against Slovakia, highlights of his performance have been doing the rounds on social media. Slovakia finished the match with 10 men after Milan Skriniar was shown two yellow cards, the first of which was for appearing to ‘rugby tackle’ Isak in an attempt to stop the forward.

The highlights of Isak’s performance have been shared by Newcastle fans on social media, describing the striker as ‘immense’ and a ‘complete striker’. Arsenal fans have also shared the video hoping that their club will make a move for Isak in future transfer windows.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Isak but Mikel Arteta refused to comment on any desire to have a player ‘like Isak’ in his squad after the Swede scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for Newcastle earlier this month.

Isak’s partnership with Gyokeres also hasn’t gone unnoticed with the Sporting striker emerging as one of the most sought-after players in Europe given his start to the season and £84million release clause.

Gyokeres has already scored 28 goals for club and country in just 23 games so far this season. The former Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion forward hasn’t ruled out leaving the Portuguese side at the end of the season when asked about his future.

And Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has urged his former club to make an enquiry for the striker.

“There’s Viktor Gyokeres smashing goals in left, right and centre at Sporting,” Shearer said recently. “Manchester United may be getting Ruben Amorim, but he says he won’t be signing players from his former club in January.

“You have to target the best and he is the best option at the moment. You’d certainly have to enquire.”