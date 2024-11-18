England defeated the Republic of Ireland at Wembley with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon all starting | AFP via Getty Images

Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento made their full England debuts during their 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Sunday evening.

Lee Carsley handed the pair their first ever England starts with Anthony Gordon also featuring from the off at Wembley. The trio were very impressive as England secured promotion from Nations League B with a convincing win over the Republic of Ireland.

Gordon also scored his first international goal in the process as Carsley signed off his tenure as interim manager with a win - his fifth in the six matches he took charge of. Taking to X after the match, Newcastle United posted a photo of Hall and Livramento together in an England jersey.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was also present in the picture, leading supporters to speculate whether the picture had been deliberately chosen because of the speculation that surrounded Guehi with a move to St James’ Park throughout the summer.

Guehi emerged as a potential target for the Magpies following his performances for England during Euro 2024, but the Magpies were met with staunch resistance from Crystal Palace who were reluctant to see one of their key men leave. Joachim Andersen’s move to Fulham also further complicated a potential deal and Guehi instead remained at Selhurst Park, rather than join Eddie Howe’s side.

Speaking last month about the summer and talk surrounding his future, Guehi said: “Since then I’ve just tried to get my head down, tried to get to work [amid Newcastle transfer rumours]. It’s been a tough start for us at Palace, but I think everyone’s pulling in the right direction to try and get ourselves back to where we want to be.”

Hall, Livramento and Gordon won’t have long to wait until they are reunited again with Guehi as Newcastle United face a trip to Selhurst Park at the end of the month. The Magpies face West Ham at St James’ Park on Monday 25 November before making the journey to south London five days later to face OIiver Glasner’s side on Saturday 30 November (3pm kick-off).