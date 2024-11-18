Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have long been linked with a move for Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham make the long trip to Newcastle next Monday as they look to kickstart their season with a result at St James’ Park. The Hammers, under new boss Julen Lopetegui, sit 14th in the Premier League table and could begin their clash with Newcastle United in 16th, should both Everton and Leicester City win on Saturday.

Lopetegui will be keen for some of his big players to step up against the Magpies, with club-captain Jarrod Bowen one of those yet to hit the heights of last season. Bowen scored 20 goals in all competitions during David Moyes’ last season in charge, supporting that with ten assists before being rewarded with the captaincy by Lopetegui.

However, Bowen has registered just four goals this season, but did net a late penalty against Manchester United last month. The 27-year-old also scored his first England goal on Sunday as he netted the Three Lions’ fifth in their 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher and Taylor Harwood-Bellis also registered their first international goals, whilst Harry Kane scored his 69th England goal from the spot. Bowen was forced to watch from the bench at Wembley until he was introduced in place of Noni Madueke in the 75th minute.

Whilst Bowen has forged himself a legacy at West Ham, different circumstances in 2020 could have seen him become a Newcastle United player. Bowen, then at Hull CIty, was linked with a move to St James’ Park and had even began house hunting in the area before being informed that the Magpies wouldn’t pay the fee required to sign him and he instead moved to the London Stadium for just over £20m.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Bowen in numerous transfer windows ever since that day and will likely have to pay around treble what they would have had to pay back in 2020 should they want to sign him now. A versatile forward who can play on the wing or through the middle, Bowen would have been a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s side and it was not really surprising to see his name crop up again in the summer as a potential transfer target.

However, a move for the winger could be a very tricky one to complete for the Magpies. Bowen has a long-term deal at the London Stadium, one that expires in 2030, and in a world of PSR, may not be someone the Magpies are able to sign given the lack of sell-on value down the line.

Furthermore, reports surrounding potential interest in Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have hinted that they may look to sign someone slightly younger than Bowen who will turn 28 in December. 46 goals and 33 assists in the Premier League for West Ham has been a brilliant return for Bowen and one that will forever see him filed in the ‘what could have been’ folder for Newcastle United.