'No doubt' - Fresh Dan Ashworth claim as Newcastle United to Man Utd move addressed

Dan Ashworth: Eddie Howe has responded to the speculation linking the Newcastle United sporting director to Manchester United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has 'no doubt' of Dan Ashworth's long-term commitment to Newcastle United amid links to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Ashworth has spent the past year-and-a-half as sporting director at Newcastle, overseeing a top four finish and Champions League qualification in his first season in the role. But with a pending minority takeover at Manchester United, Ashworth is reportedly been lined up for a similar role at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester Evening News have claimed Ashworth is incoming minority owners, the INEOS Group's 'prime choice' for the sporting director role. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group are set to have a 25% minority stake in Manchester United ratified. This will see Ratcliffe take charge of footballing operations at Old Trafford.

Ashworth has a 'long-standing relationship' with INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford. Last summer, Brailsford was invited by Ashworth to host a presentation in front of the Newcastle squad during the pre-season visit to Portugal.

But when asked about Ashworth's future at the club, Howe said: "Of course I've spoken to Dan but not necessarily about [Manchester United links].

"It's very difficult to comment on speculation, whether that be a player or someone in Dan's position. I've got no doubt that Dan is here for the long term but it's probably a question for Dan rather than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think whenever someone is in the role of importance that Dan is, hugely important and he's done a really good job in helping us in loads of different ways, building departments, the training ground, he's connected with everything that goes on in terms of the decision making at the football club.

"He's hugely important and has been a really calming influence behind the scenes, his vast experience has really helped."

Ashworth himself was previously been asked about the links to Manchester United.

"It’s the same situation as Eddie [Howe], I think," Ashworth said last month. "I'm really happy, it's a brilliant city, club and project. I'm thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad