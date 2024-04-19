Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has been appointed as manager of the new United Arab Emirates franchise Al Qabila.

Al Qabila’s project is to ‘build a football club in 365 days’ to play in the UAE Pro League next season with Taylor at the helm. The former Premier League defender joins after leaving his previous role at Dubai-based club Gulf United last summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Taylor led the side to successive promotions to the UAE second-tier. Al Qabila was founded by Soheil Varaham, who played under Taylor during his spell at Gulf United.

Varaham will also play for the new club and announced the managerial appointment on social media this week.

The video showed Varaham speaking to Al Qabila creative director Daniyal Sheikh over the phone discussing the new appointment.

“This coach, his mentality is on a different level,” Varaham said.

“His experience unmatched,” Sheikh added.

Taylor is then announced as the club’s new manager as he meets Varaham in the desert before declaring: “Guys, I’m excited to be part of the tribe, let’s take over.”

The dramatic announcement video has gained plenty of traction on social media after it was initially shared by Varaham on TikTok and Instagram.

Taylor spent over 20 years at Newcastle as he progressed from the club’s academy to make 268 first-team appearances, scoring 15 goals. The 38-year-old is described in the video as a Newcastle ‘legend’ having spent 13 seasons with the first-team before joining MLS side Portland Timbers in 2016.