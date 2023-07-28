Karl Darlow’s nine years as a Newcastle United player looks set to end imminently with a switch to join Championship side Leeds United. Despite reported interest from Bournemouth, Darlow will be playing his football at Elland Road next season as Leeds, under new boss Daniel Farke, aim to bounce back from relegation last term.

Farke has been tasked with getting Leeds back into the Premier League at the first time of asking and has added Darlow for some much needed Championship experience following a mass exodus of talent at the club following relegation. Speaking to Leeds Live, Farke was coy on discussing Darlow’s imminent arrival, however, he was keen to praise the 32-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke said: “We’ll see. So my philosophy is always to speak about business when it’s really done and for that I have too much experience. But it is just done when all is agreed and all is signed and medicals are done.

“What I can say is that we definitely need support in the goalkeeper position because Robles has left, so we are a bit thin on this position especially in terms of experience and yes, Karl Darlow is definitely a good goalkeeper.”