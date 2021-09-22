Here is all the latest gossip from St James’s Park and beyond.

Fresh contradictory Newcastle United Takeover reports

The Newcastle United takeover, involving the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has dragged on for almost two years now and fresh reports concerning the potential takeover don’t share any light on when or if a deal will be completed.



That’s because, according to 90min.com, Mike Ashley is ‘confident’ that he will sell the club in 2022 with a belief that arbitration, which was delayed earlier this summer, will go his way.

However, on the other hand, reports have also swirled that PIF are turning their attention towards buying a stake in Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Despite selling stars such as Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi this summer, Inter are reportedly losing €13m per month as their owners, Suning Holdings Group, are on the lookout for more investment.

Reading situation intensifies John Swift rumours

Last week, it was revealed that Newcastle United have joined a number of clubs in the pursuit of Reading midfielder John Swift.

Swift has been in sensational form so far this season, however, off-the-field issues continue to hamper The Royals’ campaign.

Reading are facing the possibility of a points deduction for a breach of EFL financial rules.

If implemented this season, Reading would be facing a relegation battle and if the worst were to happen and they dropped into League One, they may have to offload some players – thus potentially opening the door for Newcastle United to swoop.

