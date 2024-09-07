Fresh Newcastle United transfer twist as Man City ‘join race’ for Marc Guehi

Manchester City have reportedly shown interest in signing Marc Guehi after Newcastle United failed to secure a move for the defender during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United spent the last few weeks of the transfer window chasing Guehi’s signature - only to be left frustrated after Crystal Palace sold Joachim Andersen and new signing Chadi Riad suffered an injury. Despite being their number one target, Newcastle United missed out on signing Guehi and will now reportedly face stiff competition for his signature should they reignite their interest when the transfer window opens.

According to the Sun, Manchester City have shown an interest in Guehi and could make a move for him. Guehi has entered the final two years of his current contract at Selhurst Park and Palace will not want to risk losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

The Eagles are planning on offering him a new deal to combat these worries, although until that is signed by the player, they will have to plan for a potential future without him. Interest from the Etihad Stadium could add further complications for Newcastle United in pursuing a deal for Guehi - whilst Liverpool also remain a club that have been linked with a move for the former Chelse man.

Speaking about Guehi and why a move to Newcastle United was ‘impossible’ to sanction during the summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish told Sky Sports: “I don't think the window worked out exactly the same format that we thought it would,” Parish said. “Maybe we thought at the beginning it'd be more likely that Marc Guehi went and we kept Joachim Andersen.

“We accepted that bid [for Andersen] which then made it very difficult really to sell both of our starting centre-backs in one window.

“That's not to say it wasn't still an outside possibility that we got to the right number but then Chadi Riad got injured. That doesn't look quite as bad as it seems but it still left us very light and really made it impossible for us to consider at that point.”

Guehi remains an important part of Oliver Glasner’s plans and has captained the side in all four of their games so far this season.