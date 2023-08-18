The loan for the 18-year-old left-back will become permanent for an initial £28million at the end of the 2023-24 season. Hall looked set to join Premier League side Crystal Palace and agree a new deal at Chelsea before Newcastle swooped in.

And fresh footage from Sky Sports shows Hall arriving at the Newcastle training ground ahead of his medical.

The deal will not be completed in time for the teenager to be available in Newcastle’s Premier League trip to Manchester City on Saturday evening (8pm kick-off).

The deal could rise to £35million with add-ons included with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe effectively confirming the deal during his pre-mathc press conference.

“What can I say? Let’s wait and see what happens today,” Howe said. “He’s a player that I like, very versatile and really good potential.”

“I think it is [a loan]. If we were able to bring [Hall] in that would be our transfer business concluded unless there are injuries in our own place.”

Newcastle have previously enquired for Chelsea players in the past without any success. When asked if he was surprised that Chelsea were willing to do business with his side on this occasion, Howe responded: “I’m not sure Chelsea necessarily see it that way.

“They have their own decisions to make and have obviously made a decision or potentially made a decision, until the deal is done it’s difficult to say.

“They’ve made a decision in their best interest and we’ve made a decision in our best interest.”

Hall, who is a Newcastle supporter along with his close family, is understood to be keen on the move to St James’ Park.