Newcastle Women were set to host Halifax Women at Kingston Park on Sunday at 2pm. It was set to be The Lady Magpies’ first competitive match since earning promotion and turning professional over the summer.

The match was due to take place on the same day as the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, which sees England take on Spain at 11am BST in Sydney, Australia.

A club statement revealed Halifax would be unable to fulfil the fixture this weekend as a result, despite Newcastle’s best efforts to get the match to go ahead.

“To enable both clubs and all supporters to enjoy this momentous occasion,” the statement read concerning the World Cup final. “Newcastle United Women suggested delaying kick-off until 3pm BST and offered a complimentary private room and refreshments so that the visitors could watch the World Cup final together, however this was rejected by Halifax Women.

“Newcastle United Women apologises to supporters for any disappointment this may cause.

“Ticket holders should retain their tickets and the club will confirm arrangements for either a rearranged fixture or refunds at the earliest opportunity.”

Newcastle midfielder Georgia Gibson reacted to the news by tweeting: “Really disappointed not to be getting the season off to a start this weekend.

“We are all now very much looking forward to supporting the @Lionesses in the WWC final and we will see you all at Kingston park next Sunday.”