Newcastle will be without Joe Willock (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee) and Javier Manquillo (groin) for the trip to the Etihad Stadium this weekend (8pm kick-off).

Ahead of the match, The Magpies boss told The Gazette: “I don’t think we’ve got anyone returning from injury and the majority of the squad I think are in a good place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Man City will be without key player Kevin De Bruyne after he picked up a serious hamstring injury in the Premier League opener at Burnley last Friday.

Following the injury, City boss Pep Guardiola said: “Kevin de Bruyne’s injury is serious one, He will be out for a few months.

“We have to decide in the next days on surgery but for sure we lose Kevin for some time.”

Bernardo Silva - who scored home and away against Newcastle last season - is a doubt for the match after missing Man City’s UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla in Greece on Wednesday night. The Portuguese international has been suffering from a fever this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle go into the weekend sitting top of the Premier League table following their 5-1 win against Aston Villa at St James’ Park. But they have never won at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, losing on each of their last 14 visits.

But Howe believes his side will go into the match in a positive mindset.

“I think we want our players to go there with all the positive emotions our season last year and our first game this season should bring,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “We’re looking at this game as an opportunity to be at our best.

“We have to be aware of Manchester City’s strengths and stop those but we also have to be ourselves. We can’t change. We want to be a top team consistently in the Premier League and to do that we need a clear identity.