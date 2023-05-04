Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Summer’s come early for Joelinton, or rather Newcastle United’s number seven is bringing the sun to the Toon in style with his latest venture.

It all started when a group of United fans went viral last season after attending a match in matching Hawaiian shirts, adorned with the smiling face of the Brazilian.

They sent fans into a frenzy, with most dying to get their hands on them. Big Joe himself was the lucky recipient of one. In July he said: “It’s quite colourful, isn’t it? [laughing] I like it. I do have one, because I received it from the guy who made the shirt! And I gave him my Newcastle shirt.

Joelinton of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“I found it funny when I first saw it- it’s more proof of the fans’ support and affection, and it’s very much appreciated because it boosts my confidence.”

And now, over a year later, Joelinton has decided to auction off 500 of the iconic shirts for a now-unknown Newcastle charity with the help of the guy who’s idea the shirts were in the first place- Dylan Brett.

The 26-year-old has revealed in an Instagram video he will be selling the shirts via an NFT.

By signing up and purchasing the tropical top, fans will also be entering themselves into a draw to win one of two worn match shirts.

The video ends with the pair saying: ‘From Newcastle, for Newcastle.’

The announcement has already been met with widespread praise, with teammate Bruno Guimaraes leading the pack.

The midfielder commented: ‘Model is it’ underneath the video with a bunch of laughing faces and a heart.

You can find all of the details here.