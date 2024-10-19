Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United were defeated by Brighton on a hugely frustrating afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side at St James’ Park.

All eyes were on Alexander Isak as Newcastle United prepared to welcome Brighton to St James’ Park with the Swedish international named in a starting team for the first time since their trip to Fulham a month ago. Newcastle’s prolificacy in-front of goal had cost them at Goodison Park before the international break and despite the inclusion of Isak, that came back to haunt them once again on a frustrating afternoon on Tyneside.

Newcastle, to their credit, started well and had a few early chances to test Bart Verbruggen, all of which the Dutchman was equal to. The hosts pushed for an opener, but like their namesake, the Seagulls were on hand to swoop when they were least expected to take a lead completely against the run of play.

A long ball by Lewis Dunk was brought down well by Welbeck and, after a quick one-two, he was able to poke the ball past Nick Pope, much to the delight of the travelling support up in Level 7. Welbeck’s goal came from Brighton’s first shot on target, a stat that would sum up Newcastle’s day.

Boos of frustration aimed at referee Peter Bankes greeted the half-time whistle as Howe’s side, for a second league home game in a row, headed into the break a goal down. However, unlike their clash against City, there was to be no rescue mission.

Once Anthony Gordon’s one-on-one was stopped by Verbruggen, it seemed clear that their hopes of getting back into the clash were over. The introduction of Harvey Barnes didn’t bear fruit this time, with Will Osula’s stoppage time introduction also failing to turn the tide in their favour.

Bankes’ full-time whistle ended Newcastle’s pain as Fabian Hurzeler’s side grabbed a deserved three points and sent the Magpies packing with a whole host of questions to answer. And those questions will need to be answered at Stamford Bridge next weekend as the Magpies look to put a frustrating Saturday afternoon behind them ahead of their trip to the capital.