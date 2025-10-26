Newcastle United v Fulham: Bruno Guimaraes’ 90th minute winner sealed a win for Eddie Howe’s side v Fulham.

Bruno Guimaraes’ late strike sent the vast majority of the 52,125 in attendance at St James’ Park into ecstasy as he pounced on Bernd Leno’s parry to seal all three points for Newcastle United. The Brazilian, ever the man the Magpies look to in a crisis, was the first to react as Leno saved William Osula’s effort as he stroked the ball home and sealed a third Premier League victory of the season.

Having been beaten late on against both Liverpool and Arsenal at St James’ Park earlier this term, it was a huge relief to see a late goal finally go in their favour and one that ensured they would end the game sat in the top half of the Premier League table.

Fulham, meanwhile, will leave Tyneside disappointed at losing a point so late in the game. The Cottagers, who won this fixture 2-1 last season, were also defeated by a late Alexander Isak goal at St James’ Park back in 2023.

Alex Iwobi reacts to Fulham defeat to Newcastle United

Whilst Guimaraes’ goal was lauded by those of a black-and-white persuasion on Saturday, those cheering on the team in green at St James’ Park would have barely been able to watch as referee Peter Bankes called time on a pulsating last chapter. For Alex Iwobi, who himself has fond memories of late goals against Newcastle United having netted a famous late winner for Everton at Goodison Park, Guimaraes’ goal was a ‘dagger in the heart’.

“Of course, we’re very disappointed,” Iwobi told the Fulham club website . “We knew it was going to be a hard game and a tough place to come to, but if we don’t win then we shouldn’t lose, and maintain the draw.

“Unfortunately, a last minute winner is a dagger in the heart, but we have to pick ourselves up and go into next week’s game.

“Going into the second half, we had the bigger spark. Obviously, there was a lot of changes, there was a lot more dynamism going on down the flanks, so we were able to hurt them and create a few chances, but if we don’t take our chances, good teams like Newcastle can punish us.

“We were able to create chances against a great Newcastle side. We limited their chances as well, even though a couple of mistakes punished us.

“As long as we stay consistent, give 100 per cent and stay focused until 90-plus minutes, I’m sure we can get the results that we need to.”

The games continue to come thick-and-fast for Newcastle United who host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Wednesday night as they continue their defence of the Carabao Cup. After their meeting with Thomas Frank’s side, the Magpies head to London on Sunday to face a struggling West Ham side at the London Stadium.

They then return to Tyneside to host Athletic Club in the Champions League before ending this period of matches before the November international break with another trip to the capital and a clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.