Fulham eye big-money Dwight Gayle move as Newcastle United name their asking price for the striker

Newcastle United have reportedly named their asking price for Dwight Gayle this summer, with Fulham interested in signing the striker.

Gayle is understood to be surplus to requirements at St James' Park, with Rafa Benitez, who is likely to remain at the club, keen to pursue other attacking targets.

And, according to the Evening Standard, United will sell Gayle to any interested parties, but not for less than £20million.

Gayle spent last season loan at West Brom in the Championship last season, carrying on where he left off with United in 2016/17 as he netted 24 goals in the Baggies' failed Premier League promotion bid.

But managerless West Brom have already ruled themselves out of the running for the player despite his success.

Wages are the main stumbling block with Gayle picking up between £55,000 to £60,000 at SJP, following a wage increase last summer which helped smooth over a move which allowed Salomon Rondon to move in the opposite direction.

That has not put recently relegated Fulham off, though.

The Standard report that the Cottagers, managed by former United skipper Scott Parker, could fund a move for Gayle by allowing former frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic to depart for £30million, which would represent a small profit on the fee they paid Newcastle for the Serb last summer.

Britt Assombalonga, of Middlesbrough, is another player who Parker could turn to as he eyes an instant return to the top flight.

Rafa Benitez is keen to sign striker Rondon on a permanent deal this summer, but it would require United to break their self-imposed transfer structure, which does not allow for big-money signings above a certain age.

Rondon, 29, is available for £16.5million, with West Ham and Wolves potentially rivalling Benitez for the Venezuelan's signature.