Fulham protest Newcastle United FA Cup clash amid £40 controversy
Fulham v Newcastle United: A section of Fulham supporters have decided to boycott Saturday's FA Cup match at Craven Cottage.
Fulham supporters will be protesting FA Cup ticket prices at Craven Cottage by boycotting Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round match against Newcastle United (7pm kick-off).
The cheapest adult home ticket for the match has been priced at £40. The general sale of tickets closed at 5pm on Friday, with a significantly reduced home crowd expected as a result of the ticket pricing.
While there has been no increase in price from Premier League matches, many Fulham supporters have decided to boycott the match as part of the #AffordableFulham campaign.
Newcastle fans will be housed in blocks P4 to P7 in the Putney End at Craven Cottage. Eddie Howe's side are set to be backed by 3,800 away supporters.
The Magpies progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time under Howe with a 3-0 win at Sunderland earlier this month. If the score is level after 90 minutes, a replay will be arranged at St James' Park for Tuesday, February 6 (subject to change for television).
The winners of the tie will be ball number 16 in the fifth round draw. Newcastle have not beaten a Premier League side in the competition since a 2-1 third-round win over Blackburn Rovers in January 2012.