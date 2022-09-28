Fulham ‘sweating’ over fitness of Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of Newcastle United reunion

Serbia were 2-0 winners over Norway on Tuesday night, during which Mitrovic grabbed the second goal and his 50th for his nation.

That feat has come in just 76 games for a striker who has 49 goals in his last 51 league games at club level.

They are remarkable statistics for the former Magpies man, however, there is a possibility that the 28-year-old may not feature against his former side when Fulham host Newcastle on Saturday.

That’s because Mitrovic was pictured wearing heavy strapping on his ankle following the clash with Norway.

Mitrovic reportedly suffered a ‘slight knock’ during the game with Sweden three days previous but was still able to bag himself a hat-trick against an Alexander Isak-less Swedish outfit.

Since departing Newcastle permanently in 2018, Mitrovic has become a cult-hero at Fulham and has been a revelation under Marco Silva, spearheading their promotion back to the Premier League last campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was in great form for Serbia on international duty, but was pictured wearing heavy strapping on his ankle (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

When asked about leaving Newcastle in 2018, Mitrovic told BBC Sport: "It was really hard in Newcastle.”

"It was one city, one club. Everybody there was really crazy about Newcastle.

"Sometimes it is nice, but sometimes you want to be quiet and go out with your family. When you are not happy on the field, you just don't want to think about football, (you want to) have your space.

"In Newcastle, there is no chance."