The 'impressive' Newcastle United player in Eddie Howe's thinking for Fulham

Howe will be without Alexander Isak, while Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood are doubtful after suffering injuries on international duty with Brazil and New Zealand respectively.

And the game may come too soon for Allan Saint-Maximin, who is pushing to return from a hamstring injury.

Howe, at least, will be able to call upon Callum Wilson, who has been out for more than a month with a hamstring problem. The striker has declared himself fit and available for the game against Fulham – and is a strong contender to start at Craven Cottage.

Another player has been “pushing” for a start this season – and that’s teenager Elliot Anderson.

The midfielder – who committed his long-term future to the club this month – missed the Bournemouth fixture before the international break with a “minor niggle”. The problem also forced him out of Scotland’s Under-21 squad.

“Very minor niggle, he’ll be fit, fine, for the next game," said Howe.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Anderson is understood to have trained this week, and the 19-year-old will offer Howe a welcome extra option on the left, having been fielded there as a substitute in the goalless draw against Crystal Palace early this month.

Speaking after the game, United’s head coach said: “I thought he was very bright. I brought him on on the left – I thought our midfield three were doing well at that moment in the game, I didn't want to disrupt their rhythm. I thought we had control of the game.

“Sometimes if you make a change to an area that's functioning well, you have have a negative effect so put him wide. But it's an area that he can play, and play very well, and certainly his chopping and turning in the box was very impressive.

"He put a couple of lovely balls in with his left foot, which we probably should have done better with, so I'm very pleased with Elliot.

“Again, he comes on, home game, pressure on him and he wants the ball in every moment, and that's a big positive to take.”