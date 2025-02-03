For the second January transfer window in a row, it looks as though Newcastle United will not be welcoming any new faces to the squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules continue to hamper most clubs up and down the division with Newcastle one of those that know they have to be particularly smart in the transfer market in order to avoid any potential future penalties. That means, yet again, it’s set to be another quiet deadline day on Tyneside.

Of course, there’s always the potential for one domino to fall elsewhere which either forces them into the market, or nudges them into exploring an offer for a player they may not have previously thought was available. The transfers of Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali are perfect examples of moves that they will make if the right player comes up at the right price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although that is highly unlikely to happen in the January transfer window. Deadline day, nigh on impossible. Never say never, though.

But barring a miracle or completely unforeseen events elsewhere, Eddie Howe will likely have to make do with the options already at his disposal. The expected returns of Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson will boost his squad as they hunt down a return to Europe.

What Eddie Howe has said about Newcastle United’s potential January transfer deadline day business

"We knew this window - barring something huge happening that we didn't expect - would be a window that we didn't recruit in. I said that right from the outset and despite being linked with numerous players that's still the case, we're not actively looking to bring players in.

"Hopefully the squad's in a decent place, if we can get Callum (Wilson) and Harvey (Barnes) back fit and firing within a few weeks I think the squad will look good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On outgoings, Howe added: "As we stand now currently, I don't. Things can change, but as we stand at the moment, I expect the squad to remain the same."

What is expected to happen around the Premier League

Aston Villa could be the ones to watch today. The Villains have been one of the busiest clubs this month and have added Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen to their ranks. The sale of John Duran to Al-Nassr has netted them a tidy profit and likely helped them to pass PSR for yet another season.

Arsenal’s reported interest in Ollie Watkins looks like being met with stiff resistance from Villa. The Gunners’ interest in Alexander Isak will be met with even sterner resistance from St James’ Park.

It could be towards the bottom of the table where most of the deadline day action occurs today. Everton, Ipswich Town, Wolves and Leicester City could be active as they search for ways to strengthen their respective squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relegation picture, as it stands right now, seems to suggest that it will be two of those four clubs that are playing Championship football next season.