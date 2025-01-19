Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol has commented on a loan departure from the club.

On Friday, Newcastle confirmed the loan exit of 19-year-old midfielder Travis Hernes to Danish side Aalborg BK until the end of the season. The Magpies are set to confirm more loan exits for young players during the January transfer window with Kuol expected to be one of them.

Reacting to Hernes’ loan exit, Kuol posted on Instagram: “Player. Success youngin @Travis.Hernes.”

Kuol joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in 2023 shortly after representing Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 20-year-old has had unsuccessful loan spells at Heart of Midlothian in Scotland and Volendam in the Netherlands in the previous two seasons and has been made available for a loan again.

An injury prevented his exit in the summer but now he is back fit and was in action for Newcastle Under-21s on Friday. In only his third appearance for United’s second-string side this season, Kuol scored his first goal in a 4-2 defeat at Southampton.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has previously suggested Kuol’s next loan move would be ‘important’ for his development after struggling to make an impact in his previous spells. His contract at St James’ Park runs until 2026.

When asked about Kuol’s situation, Howe told The Gazette: “That will depend on physical things and how Garang is. I know he's working really hard and we've seen him a few times when we've involved the [Under-21s] in our training.

“He's a great lad who wants to do well and is very ambitious so let's see what's next for him.”

Newcastle have already confirmed three loan exits so far this window with Isaac Hayden joining Portsmouth and Charlie McArthur joining Carlisle United prior to Hernes’ move.