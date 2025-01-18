Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly has been subject to a transfer bid from Turkish club Fenerbahce this week.

Newcastle have turned down the offer and now head coach Eddie Howe has hit out at Fenerbahce for driving the transfer narrative and speculation surrounding the player.

Earlier this week Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilicah went public with the club’s interest in Kelly, something that is understood to have frustrated Newcastle.

“We are in talks for Lloyd Kelly transfer,” he said. “He’s a player we’re interested in. If we can reach an agreement we will transfer this player.”

But Newcastle are set to keep hold of the 26-year-old this month having signed him on a free transfer last summer until 2029.

“Yeah, Lloyd's not talked to me at all about wanting to leave the football club,” Howe said. “He's only just joined. I think there's an understanding from his perspective that he's got to come in and earn the right to play and prove that he deserves to play ahead of other players.

“So he's been absolutely no issue. He's been great to work with, as I knew he would be. He's waiting for his opportunity, so there's no issue with Lloyd at all.

“I think this is, whatever rumours you're hearing, are club-driven from Fenerbahce, not from the player. So I want to make that very clear.

“And Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”

Fenerbahce’s pursuit of Kelly is set to end as they move to sign Aston Villa defender and former Newcastle transfer target Diego Carlos instead. Reports from Turkey claim a verbal agreement is in place that will see Carlos join.