Gareth Southgate explains Newcastle and Liverpool decision as Nottingham Forest told to 'relish' challenge
Gareth Southgate has explained the reasons why Kieran Trippier was called-up to his latest England squad ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
England boss on Alexander-Arnold omission and Trippier inclusion
Gareth Southgate has revealed why he opted not to pick Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in his latest England squad. The Three Lions boss, who called up Chelsea’s Reece James, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier instead of the Liverpool star, claimed that picking players for the right-back position is one of the hardest decisions for him to make.
Southgate said: “It’s similar with Ben [White] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] really, the three boys who are in as right full-backs we’ve got them just ahead of those two. We’re blessed in that position with the depth of talent.
“It’s the hardest position to pick, albeit it’s never straightforward criteria and it’s always shifting around a little bit on form as well. But Kyle [Walker] and Tripps [Trippier] were obviously the ones who played during the World Cup, started the games during the World Cup, have been consistent, and Reece coming back is another top player.
“We love to have that depth in every position on the field.”
Nick Pope was also called-up by Southgate, although Callum Wilson missed out.
Steve Cooper on Newcastle United challenge
Nottingham Forest host Newcastle United at the City Ground on Friday night, aiming to put more daylight between themselves and the teams below them at the bottom of the Premier League table. Forest currently sit four places and two points above the relegation zone and Steve Cooper has challenged his side to rise to the occasion of a Friday night game under the lights in front of their own fans.
Cooper said: “We’ve been in the situation we’re in for a long while now. We’ve kept trying to stick to the plan and our beliefs, and always look forward whilst learning along the way.
“This week is another reason to do that, Friday night football at the City Ground. These are the games and nights we all crave for, we’re looking forward to it.
“We’ve got to relish the challenge and give everything to win the next game.