Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England face Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday night as the Three Lions begin preparations for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate has spoken about the advantages of playing England games away from Wembley as the Three Lions prepare to play at St James’ Park for the first time since 2005. Monday’s clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina will see England play a match on Tyneside for the first time since a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan back in March 2005.

Goals from Steven Gerrard and David Beckham secured a 2-0 win for England on that occasion. England have travelled to the north east in recent times, playing a Euro 2016 warm-up game against Australia at the Stadium of Light, but have spent 19 years away from Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All that will change on Monday night, however, and Gareth Southgate believes it will be a ‘brilliant’ occasion at St James’ Park. Southgate told England’s YouTube channel: “Bringing the team on the road is something that we’ve enjoyed doing.

“Of course, to play at Wembley for your country is very special, so you never want to lose that aspect. We’ve got a nice contrast this week of being able to do both things.

“But we’re England. We represent everybody. I’ve obviously played in the North East and know how passionate people are here about their football. Newcastle, with the last couple of seasons they’ve had and the momentum behind them, but there’ll be a lot of Sunderland fans up there and Middlesbrough fans. It will be a brilliant night. Really looking forward to that.”