Gareth Southgate makes ‘brilliant’ St James’ Park claim as England begin Euro 2024 preparations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gareth Southgate has spoken about the advantages of playing England games away from Wembley as the Three Lions prepare to play at St James’ Park for the first time since 2005. Monday’s clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina will see England play a match on Tyneside for the first time since a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan back in March 2005.
Goals from Steven Gerrard and David Beckham secured a 2-0 win for England on that occasion. England have travelled to the north east in recent times, playing a Euro 2016 warm-up game against Australia at the Stadium of Light, but have spent 19 years away from Newcastle.
All that will change on Monday night, however, and Gareth Southgate believes it will be a ‘brilliant’ occasion at St James’ Park. Southgate told England’s YouTube channel: “Bringing the team on the road is something that we’ve enjoyed doing.
“Of course, to play at Wembley for your country is very special, so you never want to lose that aspect. We’ve got a nice contrast this week of being able to do both things.
“But we’re England. We represent everybody. I’ve obviously played in the North East and know how passionate people are here about their football. Newcastle, with the last couple of seasons they’ve had and the momentum behind them, but there’ll be a lot of Sunderland fans up there and Middlesbrough fans. It will be a brilliant night. Really looking forward to that.”
Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon could feature for England on Monday night as they both harbour hopes of making Southgate’s final 26-man squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.