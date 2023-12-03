Anthony Gordon: Gareth Southgate has been urged to call-up the Newcastle United winger to his England squad.

Former Newcastle United and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas has urged Gareth Southgate to hand Anthony Gordon his first senior call-up to the national squad.

Gordon has scored six goals and provided five assists in 13 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season. The winger scored for the fourth successive league match at St James' Park on Saturday evening to help The Magpies claim a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

And Jenas, who was present at St James' Park for the match, believes the 22-year-old's form can't be ignored. The TNT Sports pundit also compared Gordon to Man United's Marcus Rashford, who was taken off early in the match.

"Gareth Southgate has to give some serious consideration to selecting Anthony Gordon," Jenas told TNT Sports. "Yes we know he is loyal to players he has selected before, but compared to Marcus Rashford his workrate is far superior at the moment. You cannot ignore what Gordon is doing at the minute."

After the match, Gordon said: "It's amazing to win today. It's been a massive week for us, some good moments, some difficult moments but we came through it was a team. The same eleven played three games on the bounce and we pulled through.