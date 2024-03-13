Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been told they will not get value for money if they make a summer move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The 24-times capped Mexico international has been in prolific form since he joined the reigning Eredivisie champions from Cruz Azul during the summer of 2022. After scoring his first goal and registering his first assist for Feyenoord in a 4-0 home win against FC Emmen just a month after signing, Gimenez went on to score 23 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions to play a lead role in helping Arne Slot's side see off PSV Eindhoven and Ajax to become Dutch champions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With on-loan Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh now counted amongst his current team-mates, Gimenez has been in fine form in front of goal once again with his goal in Sunday's 3-0 home win against Heracles taking his tally to 24 goals and five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions. That has only enhanced his reputation in European football and some of the continent's biggest clubs are reportedly considering a summer move for the forward. Although there has been little said about how Feyenoord view their striker's future, there have been widespread reports suggesting a £40m offer could tempt them into a sale.

With Newcastle, Arsenal and Spurs said to be amongst a lengthy list of clubs monitoring Gimenez's progress, Dutch legend Rafael van der Vaart has claimed he has 'a lot of doubts' about the striker and would 'get rid' of the Mexico international if Feyenoord receive an offer of around £20m.

Van der Vaart told Studio Voetbal: “We have already discussed that Feyenoord will lose many players. Many players who are in the spotlight. I have a lot of doubts (about Gimenez). I once said that he took away my doubts when he was really good. But even after this goal (vs Heracles) I didn’t think he played very well. If someone offers 20 or 25 million euros, then you really have to get rid of him. If someone wants to pay a lot of money for him, do it (the deal) immediately.”